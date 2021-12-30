It’s been another entertaining day in the world of entertainment. The day is about to end and we are here with our trending OTT news. If you have had a busy day and want top what all happened, you are at the right place. , SS Rajamouli, Tovino Thomas, , Worship Khanna, , and others are a part of our OTT news today. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli reveals shocking details about Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's role in the film

Shahid Kapoor slashes fee to avoid OTT release of Jersey

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, the makers of Jersey decided to postpone its release. Now, it is believed that Netflix was ready to pay a huge amount to get the movie for a direct digital premiere on December 31 but Shahid Kapoor slashed his fees to make sure that doesn’t happen. Also Read - Jersey: Shahid Kapoor generously slashes his fee from Rs 31 crore to ensure a theatrical release

Shahid Kapoor slashes fee to avoid OTT release of Jersey

Rajamouli hails Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali and more

Film director S.S. Rajamouli has lavished praise on 'Minnal Murali' and congratulated its lead actor Tovino Thomas for scoring a hit with the film. Rajamouli, who has crafted blockbuster hits like ' ' and the ' ' series, is preparing for the release of his latest directorial venture RRR. Rajamouli also thanked Tovino Thomas for appearing at the 'RRR' promotional event and said, "Minnal Murali is indeed a great film. Everyone here has always wished that we should have a superhero of our own, and it's evident, we have a superhit superhero now."

Sanjay Mishra all set for two digital film releases on New Year's Eve

As two of his films Waah Zindagi and Turtle are releasing on OTT on Friday, actor Sanjay Mishra says it couldn't have been more exciting than this to end the year with. Talking about the release, the actor said, "I am delighted that two of my special films 'Turtle' and 'Waah Zindagi' will be premiering on ZEE5. The entire team has put in a lot of hard work and it couldn't have been released at a better time than the eve of the New Year for the viewers. I am hopeful that people will take away something after watching these films and that they love the way we have presented them."

Lara Dutta opens up on working with Naseeruddin Shah in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Actress Lara Dutta is over the moon on sharing the screen with veteran star Naseeruddin Shah in the series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. She says the actor was on her wishlist for the longest time ever. Talking about working with the veteran star, Lara said, "I love the characters and I love the opportunity of being able to work with Naseeruddin Shah. Somebody who was on my wishlist for the longest time ever."

Worship Khanna opens up on upcoming web series Robot

Actor Worship Khanna, who is currently seen as antagonist Vijayendra Singh in 'Meri Doli Mere Angna', is to star in upcoming web series 'Robot'. He says, "I'm excited to play a protagonist in the upcoming series, 'Robot'. I will essay the character, Anand, who is a simple and innocent guy working in an office dealing with robots. And after some twist and turn the robot (Rachel) falls in love with me. It is a very beautiful story and I'm sure my audience will enjoy watching me."

