Trending OTT News Today: Shahid Kapoor slashes fee to avoid OTT release of Jersey, Rajamouli hails Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali and more

Shahid Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Tovino Thomas, Sanjay Mishra, Worship Khanna, Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah and others are a part of our today's newsmakers.