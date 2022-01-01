It might be the last day of the year but the world of entertainment never stops. It’s been another news-heavy day as far as the OTT space is concerned. If you have had a busy day and want top what all happened, you are at the right place. , , , , R.R. Martin, and others are a part of our OTT news today. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Vamika to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Jeh – 7 star kids that made 2021 better with their adorable pics

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey makers clear the air on OTT release

With the theatrical release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey getting pushed due to the current Covid situation, there were a lot of speculations about the film heading for a direct OTT release. However, according to reports, the film will release in theatres. The release date of the film will be announced soon by the makers.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda gets digital release date

After its successful theatrical run, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will release on January 12.

Aranyak co-writer Rohan Sippy feels OTT belongs to writers and actors

Filmmaker-writer Rohan Sippy, who has been garnering positive response for his web series, Aranyak, feels that good writing clubbed with good performances are the mainstay for the medium of OTT. For him, both the verticals need to work in close association to extract the best out of each other and eventually shape the film or series. He shares his observation saying, "I believe that OTT is the writer's medium at the top, very closely aligned with the actors'. When you are getting into drama, comedy or relationship kind of a thing for your stories, then it's really about actors who can compel you and make you sit down."

writer George R.R. Martin teases House of Dragons series

Novelist George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series 'House of Dragons' and "loved it", as he said that the "Targaryens are in very good hands". The 73-year-old author wrote the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series of books that the HBO fantasy drama was based on, and has now teased the upcoming spin-off series, which tells the story of the Targaryen family, is set to be "amazing", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Anushka Sharma to make her OTT debut in 2022?

According to an Indian Express report, Anushka Sharma will be seen making her OTT debut in 2022. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

(With inputs from IANS)