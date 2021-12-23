The field of entertainment is such that there are constant updates. And that’s great to deal with the other complexities of life. It was another eventful day in the world of entertainment. As the day is about to end, we are here to keep you up to date with today's OTT newsmakers. Shehnaaz Gill, , , Kirti Kulhari Amit Tandon Isha Koppikar and others are a part of our OTT newsmakers of the day. So read on to know more about our today's OTT newsmakers. Also Read - From Atrangi Re to 83: 6 new movies and shows releasing on December 24 in theatres and on various OTT platforms

Fans hail Shehnaaz Gill for sharing screen space with Lucifer aka Tom Ellis

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen is seen with Lucifer aka Tom Ellis. In her video with Lucifer, she is seen talking about how she cried a lot but was still voted out. Tom reacts to her rona-dhona. Also Read - After viral poster, Shehnaaz Gill now shares screen space with Lucifer aka Tom Ellis, fans say ‘Chaaa Gayi Aap’

Sara Ali Khan’s temple visit ahead of Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan visited the holy place of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pics. “Jai Mahakal,” read her caption.

Amit Tandon desires to resume acting career on OTT, is open for ‘bold scenes’

Actor Amit Tandon, who was last seen in TV show 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', is willing to make a comeback with a digital show. He says, "After two years I would love to resume my acting career. I'm open to TV and Bollywood. But yes for a change I would wish to try the digital platform. I would love to explore the trending screen." Known for featuring in Bollywood movie ' ', Amit is also open for bold scenes. He says: "I would love to essay roles with substance and aggression with a major touch of reality. My ideal choice will be playing action roles of a cop or a boxer. As per the question about bold scenes I keep all my intimacy for behind the camera. But on camera if required in the story not just for eyeballs then as an actor I can enact such scenes too."

Human: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari to inject dose of thrill and drama with the web series

hefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari are coming together for the medical drama thriller series 'Human' written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. The series unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicine. The makers recently released a special video from the series with Shefali Shah where she acquaints the audience with what's in store for them. The series, which has been directed by and Mozez Singh, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, will see Shefali Shah essaying the role of a surgeon.

Isha Koppikar to act in OTT heist drama Suranga

Isha Koppikar will be soon seen in the investigative drama 'Suranga', a gripping series that revolves around a bank heist. The actress will be playing the role of an assistant bank manager named Dakshayini. Talking about the show, the actress said, "It always feels good to be in front of the camera and the icing on the cake is a good, impactful script and Suranga has been that project. We shot in the beautiful locations of Haryana and it has been a great experience shooting with such talented co-actors and an amazing team. I play an Assistant Bank Manager named Dakshayini who is carefree, independent, and a focused woman but the truth can be different from what meets the eye."