There's never a dull moment when it comes to the field of entertainment. And thank God for that. Imagine how boring life would be without entertainment. There is always some news or the other to keep us entertained. So as the day is about to end, we are here to keep you up to date with today's OTT newsmakers. , , , Arshi Khan, Minnal Murali and others are a part of our OTT newsmakers of the day.

Dhanush on his bond with Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Dhanush spoke about his bond with his Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar. "Akshay sir being the most experienced and seasoned actor that he is, he actually gave me and Sara space and let us do our job and he trusted us with our jobs and he was very magnanimous about it," said Dhanush.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to release on OTT

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is doing great business at the box office. Directed by , the film released on December 17. Now the buzz is that the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Sankranti/ Pongal and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Uncensored version of Churuli shown on OTT platform, Censor Board tells Kerala HC

An uncensored version of the Malayalam mystery horror film Churuli was released on OTT platform Sony LIV, the Censor Board (CBFC) told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. The lawyer for CBFC submitted before Justice P V Kunhikrishnan that the censored version of the film was cleared for public viewing with an 'A' certificate. However, the uncensored version of the film was released on the Over The Top (OTT) platform, he told the court. In view of the CBFC statement, the lawyer for the petitioner, Peggy Fen, said he wants to modify the prayers in the petition and sought time for the same.

'Minnal Murali is biggest movie of my career,’ says Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas, who will be seen as superhero 'Minnal Murali', has termed the film as the biggest movie of his career, so far. For him, it was also a difficult part to pull off because it involved four different looks along the film's course. The actor shared, "'Minnal Murali' will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there (sic)."

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan to play a journo in web series Mail Trail

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Arshi Khan is excited to feature as a journalist in her upcoming web series 'Mail Trail' which also features actor . Arshi says: "I'm happy that my acting career is going as planned. I'm exploring myself, coming out of my comfort zone and portraying some beautiful characters. I'm glad there is no looking back as makers are approaching me with lots of new projects." Talking about her role, she says: "I play a journalist and it is a lead role. In my real life I have been so close to journalists. I feel they are part of my success and they always boosted me by making me realise my importance in showbiz."

