Trending OTT news today: Divya Agarwal hosts Bigg Boss 15's Curtain Raiser on Voot Select, HC directs Netflix to ban first episode of Crime Stories: India Detectives and more

As the day comes to an end, here's a look at all the trending OTT news of today. From Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal hosting Bigg Boss 15's Curtain Raiser to Netflix being in trouble over its first episode of Crime Stories: India Detectives, here's all you need to know. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere, October 2 Live updates: Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh look dashing

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal hosts Curtain Raiser Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From participating in Voice of Punjab season 3 to Dhakka controversy, here's all you need to know about contestant Afsana Khan

As Bigg Boss 15 begins from today, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is all set to host Curtain Raiser on Voot Select. A promo of the same is out and we see Divya talking to Aly Goni, , and others. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash excited for Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty's video call with Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Netflix faces trouble due to Crime Stories: India Detectives

The High Court of Karnataka has directed Netflix to stop streaming and broadcasting of the first episode of the series called Crime Stories: India Detectives. The episode is titled A Murdered Mother. Reportedly, a petition was filed by a man named Sridhar Rao S. who is an alleged co-accused in the murder case of Nirmala Chandrashekar. Reportedly, the petition was filed as the episode carried visuals of the investigation by the police against the petitioner and another accused named Amrutha Chandrashekar.

I Know What You Did Last Summer gets a release date

Amazon Prime India shared the release date of its show I Know What You Did Last Summer. The show will release on October 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to release on OTT

As per the latest reports, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by Vignesh Shivan is expected to have an OTT release. The makers are eyeing to release the film on Disney+Hotstar during the festive season of Diwali.

Netflix sued for Squid Game

Reportedly, a South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix over the South Korean Drama Squid Game for a sudden explosion in traffic that they suffered.