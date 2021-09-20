As the sun sets over another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From the Emmy 2021 winners and 's Rashmi Rocket release date to 's Sunny trailer Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal showering praise on Varun Sood's family and Pavitra Rishta bringing back memories of for – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5 sets screens on fire, Helmet gets a thumbs up, Neha Bhasin turns emotional on Bigg Boss OTT and more

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 20th September 2021:

Emmy 2021 winners

While Ted Lasso was the strongest contender with 13 nods, The Crown bagged all big trophies including best drama series, best actors (drama), best actors in supporting roles, best writing and best directing.

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket release date

The much-awaited stareer Rashmi Rocket will have a direct-to-OTT release. Yes, you read that right. Rashmi Rocket will release on Zee5. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and in pivotal roles.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal showering praise on Varun Sood's family

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal spoke about how Varun Sood and his sisters supported her while she was in the Bigg Boss OTT house and also about the treatment she receives from her boyfriend's family.

Jayasurya's Sunny trailer

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the captivating trailer of Jayasurya’s much-awaited 100th film, Sunny. The trailer takes us through the life of a dejected and hopeless, Sunny (essayed by Jayasurya), as he leaves Dubai and returns to his hometown, Kerala, amidst a global pandemic. Quarantined in a hotel room away from human contact, he goes through a myriad of emotions and unfathomable pain having lost his family, his money and his best friend. Trying hard to fill an emotional void, an unexpected gleam of hope emerges through encounters with some strangers, and what unfolds next is a culmination of a beautiful narrative. Written and directed by Ranjith Sankar, the Malayalam movie is produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya himself, under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. Sunny is the duo’s eighth collaboration. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd September 2021. Watch the Sunn trailer above...

Pavitra Rishta bringing back memories of Sushant Singh Rajput for Ankita Lokhande

and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2.0 released on 15th September. It's a retelling of the 2009 show in a web series format on ZEE5. The show is touted to be a tribute to late actor . In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ankita Lokhande revealed whether she had some moments while shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 where she missed Sushant.

