Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra's Love Hostel first look out, Nagarjuna's OTT debut, actress Huma Qureshi's take on lying is on point, Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi to release digitally on Feb 12

Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra’s Love Hostel first look out

The first look of Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra’s Love Hostel is out. The traces the journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. It is all set to stream from February 25 on ZEE5.

Nagarjuna’s OTT debut

According to reports, Nagarjuna will soon be seen marking his OTT debut with an interesting web series. Disney plus Hotstar has reported given the actor a lucrative offer. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and more: When Bollywood delivered 8 blockbusters in a year – view full list

Mithya actress Huma Qureshi’s take on lying is on point

In an interview to IANS, Mithya actress Huma Qureshi spoke about lying and said, “Look, everyone lies and that is the truth. If anyone is saying that I do not lie, that is the biggest lie in itself.” Well, we think it’s definitely true.

Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi to release digitally on Feb 12

's Telugu directorial Good Luck Sakhi had a release date. It is all set for a digital premiere on February 12, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

talks about Bestseller

Actress Shruti Haasan will be seen playing lays the lead in the web series Bestseller that is to release on Prime Video on February 18. In an interview to IANS, she said that what appealed to her the most about Meetu, the character she plays in the series, was her resilience.

