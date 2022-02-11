, , , , , Pranav Mohanlal, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, reviews 's Gehraiyaan, Pranav Mohanlal’s Hridayam to soon release on OTT and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - 5 rare childhood pics of Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood actors who looked cute as a button

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is raising many eyebrows. It seems she has taken a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in it. She has not named anyone directly.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Ranveer Singh reviews Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a post in which he is kissing Deepika Padukone. He also reviewed her film Gehraiyaan which released today.

Ranveer Singh reviews Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju to release on OTT?

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju Bangarraju was released theatrically on January 14. According to reports, is all set to start streaming on OTT soon. It’s believed that the film will release on OTT on February 18.

Pranav Mohanlal’s Hridayam to soon release on OTT

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran starrer Hridayam is still playing in theatres. The film is directed by . Now, according to reports, the film will soon be released on a digital platform too. The tentative date is February 18.

Shruti Haasan likes to preserve her characters

Shruti Haasan will be soon seen in the upcoming psychological thriller series Bestseller. In an interview to IANS, she has said that she likes to preserve some traits of her characters as a souvenir. She said, "I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined. So, I love remembering those experiences.”