Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Priyamani, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT.

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp premiere date out

Kangana Ranaut's reality show, Lock Upp, seems to be getting a lot of interest. People are interested to know who the contestants are and how they will behave on the show. It will start streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from February 27.

Madhuri Dixit shines in The Fame Game trailer



The trailer of Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game is out. Madhuri Dixit will be seen in a very different avatar. She is quite impressive in the trailer. Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and others play important roles in the show.

Priyamani opens up on her Telugu OTT debut Bhamakalapam

Priyamani is all set to make her Telugu OTT debut with Bhamakalapam, which is scheduled to release on Friday. Talking to IANS, she spoke about how she prepared for the role. The actress said that she has always been a spontaneous actor, who goes by the indications from the directors. The actress added that she did observe some people in real life, to get an inspiration for the role in Bhamakalapam.

Arjan Bajwa talks about his character in Bestseller

Arjan Bajwa will be seen playing the role of a popular novelist Tahir Wazir in the upcoming web series Bestseller. Talking to IANS, he said his character is very complex with many layers. He added that he had to shift from intense to romantic scenes which was very difficult. “I went through physical transformation getting into the correct fitness space and I even had to grow my hair longer for the character," said the actor.

Family Pack trailer out



The makers of Kannada comedy drama Family Pack dropped its trailer today. Directed by Arjun Kumar S., the film stars , Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead.