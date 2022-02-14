Trending OTT News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to team up with THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant on Lock Upp, Bobby Deol opens up on Baba Nirala controversy and more

The top newsmakers of today from OTT are Halen, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut and others. So read on to know more about the world of OTT.