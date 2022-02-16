, , Nandish Singh Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's chemistry in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie impresses fans, fame Nandish Singh Sandhu set for web debut, Venom: Let There Be Carnage to release on OTT and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie: MaNan fans awestruck by Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's chemistry in the promo — read tweets

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's chemistry in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie impresses fans

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie. Its teaser was released recently and their chemistry is being loved my a lot of fans.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan The Movie. Its teaser was released recently and their chemistry is being loved my a lot of fans.

Uttaran fame Nandish Singh Sandhu set for web debut

Uttaran fame Nandish Singh Sandhu made his Bollywood debut two years ago with . He is now set for his OTT debut Undekhi Season 2.

Sahil Khattar says, ‘OTT is not going to eat into any other industries’

In an interview to IANS, 200 actor Sahil Khattar has said that OTT is not going to eat into any other industries. He added, “The kind of content and concepts coming out is becoming a rage. People who have just delivered one web series as a hit, their careers are made.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage to release on OTT

According to Gadgets 360, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which is the sequel to Sony's popular 2018 movie featuring as the anti-hero, will be releasing in India on March 1 on Netflix.

Hridayam to stream on OTT

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran starrer Hridayam is all set to stream on OTT from February 18. Directed by , Hridayam released in theatres on January 21 this year.

