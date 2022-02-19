, , , Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, , , , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger digital rights sold, Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak OTT rights sold at a staggering price, Vikas Gupta-Priyank Sharma in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar BRUTALLY trolled for copying viral meme in Bachchhan Paandey; Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 1st REVIEW out and more

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger digital rights sold at a staggering price

If we go by recent news reports, Disney+ Hotstar has paid a whopping Rs 65 crore for the OTT rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger. If this is true, it will be biggest deal for a South film. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Fans side with THIS actress in the Gangubai Kathiawadi controversy - VIEW POLL RESULT

Vikas Gupta-Priyank Sharma in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp

According to reports, Poonam Pandey is the first confirmed contestant of Lock Upp. Reports also suggest that Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma are also confirmed for the show. They are rivals and it will be interesting to see how they behave in the show.

Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak OTT rights sold?

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25. If reports are to be believed, its post-theatrical streaming rights have been sold to Disney+ Hotstar for a record price.

Nidhhi Agerwal prefers theatres over OTT

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Eeswaran actress Nidhhi Agerwal has said that she prefers to see films in a theatre first before watching them on a streaming platform. With the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic receding, many films are all set to release in theatres.

actress Huma Qureshi doesn’t want to repeat herself

Huma Qureshi’s Mithya has just been released. In an interview to IANS, she revealed that she has a strategy of not repeating herself or playing the same kind of character in the projects she signs. She said, “I do not want to repeat myself as an actor. When I interact with the media or my fans, they get to see how I am in real life. When they see me on-screen, every time I want them to say, 'Hey but this is not Huma!' Because I want to put myself out of my comfort zone and find challenge in every character I play."