Manoj Bajpayee, , , , , Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 shoot update, Ananya Panday on younger generation ‘going from one partner to the other, Thar: Anil Kapoor takes on son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Neha Dhupia says she was fired for being pregnant and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna – deets inside

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 shoot update

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 is one of the most anticipated web shows. According to Pinkvilla, the makers of the series are planning to start shooting for the third season by the end of this year. The casting will begin soon.

Read the full story here: Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 shoot update Also Read - Genhraiyaan star Ananya Panday reveals if the notion 'younger generation just wants to go from one partner to the other' is true

Gehraiyaan actor Ananya Panday on younger generation ‘going from one partner to the other’

Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan is getting mixed reviews. The actress was In a We Are Yuvaa interview, the actress was asked if the younger generation is ‘going from one partner to the other’. She said that you don’t want to settle and that should be taken in a bad way.

Read the full story here: Gehraiyaan actor Ananya Panday on younger generation ‘going from one partner to the other’

Thar: Anil Kapoor takes on son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and will be starring in Thar. Anil and Harsh will reportedly be taking on each other in the film.

Thar: Anil Kapoor takes on son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Read the full story here: Thar: Anil Kapoor takes on son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Neha Dhupia says she was fired for being pregnant

In an interview to BollyoodLife, Neha Dhupia revealed that she was fired from projects after she announced her pregnancy. The actress plays the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez in A Thursday.

Read the full story here: Neha Dhupia says she was fired for being pregnant

Lock Upp: 's estranged wife to be a part of the show

Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. The show is supposed to be a tougher version of Bigg Boss.

Read the full story here: Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal to be a part of the show