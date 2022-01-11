Among the top newsmakers of today from OTT, we have Emily in Paris, , Criminal Justice 3, Jimmy Sheirgill, Nushrratt Bharuchha and many more. Emily in Paris is renewed for 2 more seasons, Pankaj Tripathi will soon begin shooting for Criminal Justice 3, Chhorii director Vishal Furia calls Nushrratt Bharuchha an underrated actor and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's 'CRUSH' Lily Collins thrilled as the Christmas Tree singer sends hearts to Emily In Paris; Ashley Park left speechless

Emily in Paris renewed for 2 more seasons

Emily in Paris has been renewed for 2 more seasons. Season 2 was released on December 22. It is about an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Pankaj Tripathi to begin shooting for Criminal Justice 3

This is great news for all Pankaj Tripathi fans. He is all set to begin shooting for Criminal Justice 3. According to reports, it is going to be shot on a much bigger scale. It will have a mix of new as well as old characters from the franchise coming together in a new story line.

Nushrratt Bharuchha is an underrated actor, says Chhorii director Vishal Furia

Chhorii released in November 2021 and managed to impress both the audience and critics alike. The makers have already announced a sequel to the movie with Nushrratt Bharuccha returning to play the lead role as Sakshi. Director Vishal Furia says that Nushrratt is one of the most underrated actors of our industry. He adds that films like Chhorii and Ajeeb Daastaans are testimonies to her talent. “The sheer versatility which she possesses is extremely rare, which is one of the many reasons why I had decided to approach her for the supernatural thriller last year. I had full faith in her that she would be able to do justice to this role and that is exactly what happened,” says the filmmaker.

Jimmy Sheirgill on nudity in OTT

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jimmy Sheirgill spoke about nudity and said that he has not been comfortable with it. He added that until and unless there is some sense to what is going on in the scene, and it really demands his character to do it, he will do it. The actor adds, “But to just add fizzle to it to capture that kind of audience, voh maamla na filmon mein samajh aaya hai na yahaan (OTT) pe samajh aaya hai.”

's 36 Farmhouse trailer is out

The trailer of 36 Farmhouse, which marks the OTT debut of noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai both as a storyteller and as a music composer, was released on Tuesday. The film follows a murder mystery that plays out with a satire at its core, while it addresses the dichotomy between the rich and the poor with a universal theme - 'Some Steal For Need - Some Steal For Greed'.

