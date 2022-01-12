As another day comes to an end, we are here with our trending OTT newsmakers. Among the top newsmakers of today from OTT, we have , Karthikeya, , Ajay Singh Chaudhary, Karthikeya and many more. Suniel Shetty’s OTT debut, Priyamani to make Telugu OTT debut, Karthikeya‘s Raja Vikramarka gets a digital release date, Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on playing a gangster in Bhaukaal and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - BREAKING! Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut as real-life underworld don in BIG Netflix series? EXCLUSIVE

Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut

According to reports, Suniel Shetty is set to make his OTT debut. A source informs BollywoodLife that the actor is in advanced talks for the same with Netflix. Also Read - Before Ajay Devgn in RRR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood heroes starred in THESE South movies – view pics

Priyamani to make Telugu OTT debut

Telugu OTT platform Aha is coming up with a web original movie called Bhamakalapam starring Priyamani. The movie's first-look poster was launched on Wednesday. The film marks the Telugu OTT debut of the popular actress who shot to fame in the digital space with The Family Man. Captioned 'a delicious home-cooked thriller', 'Bhamakalapam' is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, of Dear Comrade fame, with filmmaker Bharat Kamma as the showrunner. The first-look poster has Priyamani as a homemaker in an avatar resembling Goddess Durga and her various dimensions in a typical household. She's simultaneously holding a knife, a basket, a plate of biryani, a broom, an egg and a pooja-room bell while peeping into something as if she's holding binoculars in her hand.

Karthikeya‘s Raja Vikramarka gets a digital release date

Karthikeya‘s Raja Vikramarka was released in theatres on November 12 last year. Reportedly, it now has a digital release date and will be streaming on SunNXT from 12AM tonight, January 12.

Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on playing a gangster in Bhaukaal 2

TV actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary is seen in shows such as Phulwa, and also in the web series Crackdown. He shares about his new web show Bhaukaal 2. Talking about bagging Bhaukaal Season 2, Ajay reveals he was shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' in Lucknow when things worked out. The actor is playing the role of a gangster Ashfaq. He speaks about his character, "I am playing the role of Ashfaq. As you all have seen in season 1. There are two different gangs in Bhaukaal. One is Dedha gang run by Chintu (Siddhant kapoor), Pintu (Pradeep Nagar) and the second one is Shaukeen gang run by Shaukeen aka (Abhimanyu Singh)and Nazneen (Bidita Bag). I enter into Shaukeen's gang as he's dead in season 1 and take over everything. It's a very interesting character. The look of Ashfaq is also unique."

(With inputs from IANS)