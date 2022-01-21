, , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, , Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Deepika Padukone steals the show in Gehraiyaan trailer, Rocket Boys trailer intrigues audience, Ekta Kapoor opens up on war between cinema and OTT and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Before Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan, check out films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and more that maturely tackled infidelity

Deepika Padukone steals the show in Gehraiyaan trailer Also Read - Naagin 6: Fans want THIS actress to be the next serpent queen of Ekta Kapoor's show – check poll results

The trailer of Gehraiyaan is out. Revolving around complicated relationships, it stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles. Deepika is being loved in the trailer by a lot of netizens. Also Read - Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone REVEALS how she had to 'revisit the most unpleasant chapters of her life' for the character

Read the full story here: Deepika Padukone steals the show in Gehraiyaan trailer

Rocket Boys trailer intrigues audience



The makers of Rocket Boys have unveiled its trailer. The new sweries features the lives of ace nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, as they charge through the creation of the Indian Space Program. It stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha respectively.

Samuel Jackson, Maggie Q and starrer The Protégé to premiere on January 21

Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson starrer The Protégé gets will be releasing on January 21. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It revolves around one of the world's most talented contract killer, Anna.

Ekta Kapoor opens up on war between cinema and OTT

Ekta Kapoor has spoken about the war between cinema and OTT. She has said that the pandemic has changed the way people consume content. She said that technology has disrupted the traditional entertainment model of taking content to the consumer.

Hero’s tentative OTT release out

Ashok Galla and starrer Hero was released in theatres on January 15. Now, the buzz is that the film will be releasing on OTT after February 13.