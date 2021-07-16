Trending OTT News Today: Farhan Akhtar's Toofan impresses fans, Nayanthara's OTT debut, Titans Season 3 premiere date and more

The big news of the day was the release of Toofan. Fans of Farhan Akhtar wanted to see him on the big screen but sadly the pandemic made things difficult. Though a little predictable, the film is supposed to be an emotional ride. Check out the main highlights of the day... Also Read - Toofan Movie Review: Fans call the Farhan Akhtar-Paresh Rawal-Mrunal Thakur sports film a brilliant blend of action, romance and emotions

Toofan Review

The review of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur's Toofan is out. People are loving the performances of the lead pair. However, many have felt that the film drags in places. Farhan Akhtar put it a lot of hard work for the movie. This is his second film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the memorable Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Nayanthara's OTT debut

Nayanthara will reportedly star in Netflix's show Bahubali: Before The Beginning. The series is a prequel to SS Rajamouli's Bahubali series. However, no confirmation has come from Nayanthara on the same. The show is being made for Netflix. Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi is playing the role of Sivagami on the show. It charts her journey to being the queen of the Mahishmathi kingdom. The series will reportedly go on floors from September 2021. If true, then we can't wait for this.

Titans Season 3 premiere date

Titans Season 3 is a popular American superhero series. The third season is going to air from August 12, 2021 and will continue till the end of October. There is immense excitement for the show. Check out the trailer here...

iCarly's new season

iCarly is coming for a new season. It is a teen sitcom that ran on Nickelodeon for five years. It is created by Dan Schneider. This is indeed good news for all fans.

We will be back tomorrow with the latest happenings in the world of OTT.