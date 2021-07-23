Trending OTT News Today: Feels Like Ishq and Chutzpah get mixed reactions, Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya talks about married life and more

A lot happened in the world of OTT this week. We had too many OTT shows releasing. The big movie was Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai. Here is a rewind of the main OTT news of the day... Also Read - Sarpatta Parambarai star Arya opens up on his married life with Sayyeshaa and memories with late legend Dilip Kumar

Chutzpah Review

The review of Varun Sharma, Tanya Maniktala, Manjot Singh web series Chutzpah is out. The series is conceptualised by the maker of Fukrey, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The show has apparently started off on a great note but loses the fizzle. Varun Sharma has redeemed the show somewhat as he has some of the best comic lines in the series.

Feels Like Ishq Review

Netflix's Feels Like Ishq is also out today. The anthology has six short films made by directors like Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Devrath Sagar, Arun Ruchir, Danish Aslam and others. The series is all about millennial love, loss, LGBTQIA relationships and more.

Arya gets candid on his married life and Dilip Kumar

Arya is getting rave reviews for his performance in Sarpatta Parambarai. The actor also married to Sayyeshaa in 2019. He told Pinkvilla, "Soon after that (after marriage in 2019) I think we went into lockdown, so I knew what's the value of family life is...life has changed quite a lot, it has changed for the better. So, I'm really enjoying it." He spoke about how he knew the late legend, Dilip Kumar. He also said, "Sayyeshaa has spent her childhood with Dilip Saab so her memories are much more and very close to her. Since last 2 years, I know (as a part of the family) and my interaction with him has been very little because he was not keeping well but I cherish all the moments I had with him."

Huma Qureshi shares Maharani BTS

Huma Qureshi's Maharani has been a critical and commercial hit in the OTT space in 2021. The series is directed by Subhash Kapoor. She has shared a BTS video of the same. Check it out...

Lucifer season 6

Tom Ellis is back on Lucifer season 6. He plays the titular role on the hit series. The series streams on Netflix.