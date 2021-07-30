Trending OTT News Today: Black Widow Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, Vivek Dahiya joins Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Bigg Boss 15 leaked house pics and more

A lot has happened in the world of OTT today. The biggest news is of how Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit on Disney. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Balcony Buddies trailer: Amol Parashar gets us in the mood for Friendship Day with a sweet and simple lockdown-themed OTT film on yaari, dosti

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit on Disney studio. She has alleged that the studio simultaneously released Black Widow on Disney + without informing her. She has alleged that she has faced financial losses because of the same. Scarlett Johansson has said that this is a breach of trust with the artiste and she wants compensation. Disney + has said that it has honoured every clause in the contract. They have said that she has no regard to how the business is suffering because of the pandemic.

Vivek Dahiya joins Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Buzz is that Vivek Dahiya is the latest addition to the cast of Pavitra 2.0. The digital version has Archana Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh In lead roles. Usha Nadkarni returns as Savita Tai. This will be Vivek Dahiya's third outing with ALT Balaji after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kawach.

Balcony Buddies Trailer

The trailer of Balcony Buddies is out now. It stars Amol Parashar in the main lead. He was last seen on Feels Like Ishq on Netflix.

Bigg Boss 15 set pictures

Bigg Boss 15 is the show everyone is excited for. Karan Johar is going to host the OTT version of the show before the TV version begins. Some pics from the set have been leaked already. It seems the space which was the red zone last year is the house for OTT contestants.

Manoj Bajpayee's witty reply to Sunil Pal

Manoj Bajpayee spoke to a paper about how he felt about being called a gira hua insaan by Sunil Pal. He said that people should meditate more given how tough the pandemic has been for everyone.

Christopher Nolan for Netflix

Scott Stuber in an interview with Variety has said that they are in talks with Christopher Nolan to make a film for Netflix. This is indeed huge news.