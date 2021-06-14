Trending OTT News Today: Sherni Vidya Balan shares her OTT must-watch list, TVF shows have a change of platform and more

Today, we got a recommendation on what to watch on OTT from none other than Vidya Balan. The powerhouse actress will be seen in the movie, Sherni that comes on July 2, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a look at the newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Scam 1992 achieves new feat by becoming the top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated TV shows worldwide

Sherni actress Vidya Balan shares her watch list

Vidya Balan's Sherni is coming soon on Amazon Prime Video. In an exclusive interview with us, she revealed her favourites on the OTT platform. She said that she loved Bandish Bandits. The actress told us, "Then there was Sound of Metal (this year's Oscar winner for Best Sound and Editing)...absolutely loved his performance...of Riz Ahmed. And Mare of Easttown (the new Kate Winslet series), and The Favourite with Olivia Colman." Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to join hands with Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta for his next? Here's what we know

TVF's hits on a new platform

Zee 5 has announced a content partnership with TVF (The Viral Fever). As we know, TVF is famous for its series laced with comedy that find resonance with almost every demographic in India. Zee5 has acquired a new line-up that includes shows like Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other popular titles like Engineering Girls Season 2, The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. In fact, some actors also joined the media for an engaging session. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Karan Patel after he called the actress the 'most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced'

Jio Cinemas' movie buffet for Malayalam film lovers

The OTT platform has a huge line-up for films for all Indian cinema lovers. Here are the names with release dates. They include Kayamkulam Kochunni (June 18), Kammara Sambhavam (June 19), Clint (June 25), Puzhayamma (July 1), Mr. and Ms. Rowdy (July 4) and Kuttyamma (July 7).

Scam 1992

Hansal Mehta's show Scam 1992 has got a rating of 9.6 on the global IMDB scale. This is huge. The show is based on the stock market scandal of the 1990's involving Harshad Mehta. It made a star out of Pratik Gandhi.

So, these were the updates from the world of OTT. Stay tuned for more developments...