Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist's Professor to get a spin-off; cast of series on Spotify announced

The world of OTT is captured the imagination of Indians in this pandemic. Everyone is consuming content from all over the globe. Here is a look at the newsmakers of the day...

Angry Young Men

Salman Khan has joined hands with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar to produce a documentary on the star storytellers of the 1970s, Salim-Javed. The project will be directed by Namrata Rao. The two split after working together for 22 years. A statement read, "The project will capture the magic of the era that Salim-Javed, together created." It seems it will also explore what led to the fall-out between the two massively talented individuals.

Money Heist's Professor to get a prequel

Alvaro Morte aka The Professor of Money Heist has a huge fan following all over the globe. He carries out thrilling heists and has a Plan B ready everytime if things do not turn out as expected. The question many want to know is if Netflix will give a prequel or spin-off to the tale of Sergio Marquina/The Professor. Money Heist director and executive producer Jesus Colmenar said, "Would I do a spin-off of The Professor? Maybe, but it's already in Money Heist. I mean: his story, his reasons, his why… is already going to be told in Money Heist. Spin-offs (work) of a very secondary character who attracts a lot of attention work, and you can create a new series based on their story."

Loki's new record

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has got the biggest ever opening for a project on Disney+Hotstar. This news was shared by Bob Chapek. He told Den Of Geek in an interview, "And the thing I realized at that time was the character has so much range and contains all these different characteristics sometimes which contradict each other. I loved what Marvel Studios had invented as a context for exploring and externalizing some of these things that he’s always contained."

Netflix announces cast of series on Spotify

Netflix has announced the cast of the scripted series based on Spotify. As we know, the Swedish start-up shook the music industry making music available for all in a legal manner. Berna Levin is the executive producer of the show with Eiffel Mattsson as the producer. The actors on board are Edvin Endre, Ulf Stenberg, Gizem Erdogan, Joel Lutzow and others.

Sherni's title track

The makers have unveiled a song that salutes the spirit of resilient women who have fought all odds. The song Main Sherni is sung by Akasa and Raftaar.