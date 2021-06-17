Trending OTT News Today: Fahadh Faasil breaks silence on Malik going on OTT; Exciting update on Akshay Kumar's OTT debut; Euphoria season 2 first teaser out and more

The lockdown has contributed to the exponential growth of OTT in 2020-21. So many films are taking the OTT route. Fahadh Faasil has written a long note about how he is disheartened about Malik going the OTT route but there is no option... Also Read - From Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram to Sivasami in Asuran: 6 roles of Dhanush that became popular among the masses

Vikram Malhotra, the head of Abundantia Entertainment has said that Akshay Kumar's debut OTT series will go on the floors from this year end or start of 2022. He said this at an online event for Vidya Balan's Sherni.

Fahadh Faasil's comment on Malik going the OTT route

The second wave of the pandemic has again put producers in the spot. There is no surety on when cinema halls will reopen. Fahadh Faasil in a long note has written about his film, Malik going the OTT route. He took to Facebook to pen down his thoughts. Fahadh Faasil said that he cannot guarantee when normalcy will return, but said he wanted a theatrical release for Malik as it is visually heavy film. His post read, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a year's time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100% (sic)."

Jagame Thandhiram releasing tomorrow

Dhanush fans cannot contain their excitement as Jagame Thandhiram is releasing tomorrow. In the movie, he plays the role of Suruli, a gangster who travels from Madurai to London and works under a Brit politico and gang lord.

Euphoria Season 2

HBO has released the trailer of Euphoria season 2. It has Zendaya in the main role. The show is based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name. Euphoria is directed by Sam Levinson. Zendaya has won awards for her performance in the series.

Truth Be Told second season

The second season is going to premiere from August 20, 2021. Octavia Spencer is a true crime podcaster crime series that has got immense critical acclaim. Kate Hudson who is her BFF needs her help. The series is a thriller that challenges their relationship.