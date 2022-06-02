Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Anurita Jha, and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, Ashram 3 actress Anurita Jha reveals dad’s reaction on her ‘bold’ scenes and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj screen count: Akshay Kumar starrer gets more theatres than both Kamal Haasan and Adivi Sesh starrer

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to host Bigg Boss OTT 2

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by and now, according to reports, Tejasswi and Karan will be seen hosting the second season.

Aashram 3 actress Anurita Jha reveals dad’s reaction on her ‘bold’ scenes

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anurita Jha revealed that she had a crush on Aashram 3 co-star . She said that before taking doing intimate scenes, she called up her dad, and had asked him if she should do it. Her father have her a green signal and told her 'bindaas karo.'

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opens up about aging gracefully

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta spoke about aging gracefully and stressed on the importance of excising.

Docu-series on Swami Nithyananda to premiere on June 2

Docu-series ‘My Daughter Joined a Cult’ on Swami Nithyananda will premiere Discovery+ India on June 2.

Code M Season 2 to release on June 9

and starrer Code M 2 will be releasing on June 9. This time, the plot is believed to be more complicated.

