Trending OTT News Today: Vijay Deverakonda dismisses reports of Liger taking the OTT route, Samantar 2 trailer intrigues and more

Talking about the OTT space, the big news was that reports came up that Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday was going the OTT route for Rs 200 crore. But the actor dismissed the news with a tweet. The trailer of Samantar 2 is out and it looks every bit thrilling. Here is the round-up of the same...

Vijay Deverakonda strikes back

The pandemic has meant that movies are away from the theatres since a while now. There is no clarity on when we can see a film again. In the middle of all this, Gulte reported that Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday is going the OTT route and a streaming platform has bought it for Rs 200 crore. The actor clarified it tweeting, "Too little. I'll do more in the theaters." He is playing a boxer in the action entertainer. On working with Ananya Panday, he said, "When I am next to Ananya, I don't feel new. I feel like a senior since she's just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I'm old."

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

Samantar 2 Trailer

The first season of Samantar was a huge hit. The trailer of the second season is here. On the show, Swapnil Joshi and Nitesh Bharadwaj are two people who get involved in game of intrigue that involves karma and destiny. Check out the trailer here...

The Devil's Hour

Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine are coming together for a web series to be shot in the UK. The show, The Devil's Hour is being made for Amazon Prime Video. Other cast members include Nikesh Patel, Meera Syal, Alex Ferns, Thomas Dominique and many more. The filming will start in London and Farnborough Studios. Raine plays a lady who wakes up to frightening visions every night exactly at 3.33 am. She has an emotionless son.