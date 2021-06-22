Trending OTT News Today: Vijay Deverakonda dismisses reports of Liger taking the OTT route, Samantar 2 trailer intrigues and more

Trending OTT News Today: Vijay Deverakonda has slammed reports that Liger will be sold for Rs 200 cr to an OTT platform; the trailer of season two of Samantar is out and it looks good