Trending OTT News Today: Priyanka Chopra lauds OTT for breaking Bollywood's 'monopoly'; Grahan irks the Sikh community, Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh launch Rocket Boys and more

There is a lot in store for fans of OTT in the coming months. Today, we saw that Disney + Hotstar faced flak for the show, Grahan that will come out tomorrow. People feel the Sikh community is not represented properly. Sony LIV has launched Rocket Boys with Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Here is a round-up of the news....

Grahan under fire from SGPC

The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee has taken offence on the web show, Grahan. It seems they are upset on how Sikhs have been misrepresented on the show that has a backdrop of the terrible riots of 1984. Bibi Jagir Kaur who is the head of the SGPC has asked for more Sikh representation in the Censor Board so such instances are avoided. She has said that it looks like the Sikh community wanted the riots, which is a very message to society. There is a scene where apparently a replica of the Golden Temple has been made in Delhi. This has also irked people.

Priyanka Chopra lauds OTT for breaking the monopoly

At the launch of ZEE5 in the US, Priyanka Chopra lauded the OTT genre. Priyanka Chopra said, "Streaming allows freedom for artists and creators. You don’t have to stick to a format or a formula anymore. There is no more a fixed line up of five songs there, a fight sequence here and so on. The focus is stories which are real, relatable." She also spoke of how it had shattered the monopoly that a few producers had over the business. She further said, "Earlier the industry was monopolized by a few people. But not anymore. OTT has changed that with artists and creators getting to tell the stories they want, the way they want." Also Read - Paatal Lok web series review: Gruesome, gripping, grand — one of the best web shows ever

Rocket Boys

Sony LIV is coming up with an original web series, Rocket Boys which is a dramatized version of the lives of Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The two scientists placed India on the world map. Jim Sarbh has been roped in to play Dr Homi Bhabha while Ishwak Singh is going to be Dr Vikram Sarabhai. It is produced by Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films.

Too Hot To Handle

The 1-4 episodes of Too Hot To Handle are airing now on Netflix. The remaining will come from June 30, 2021.