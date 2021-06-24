Trending OTT News Today: Akshay Kumar takes the Master route for Bell Bottom, Dhanush's The Gray Man shoot winds up in France and more

All eyes are on Bell Bottom that seems to be going for a route similar to Master. Buzz is that the film might release in the middle of July 2022 and will be shown on OTT in the Independence Day weekend. The Russo Brothers have finished the shoot in France for The Gray Man. Here is a round-up. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt - Unusual superstitions of top Bollywood stars that will surprise you

Bell Bottom to come on Amazon Prime

It seems like Bell Bottom is going to follow the route of Master. The movie might come on Amazon Prime in the Independence Day weekend around 15-20 days after its release in theatres. It seems multiplex owners are unhappy and have spoken to the producers on the same.

Sky Rojo 2 Trailer Out

The much awaited season of Sky Rojo 2 is coming on Netflix from July 23, 2021. It is a Latin pulp fiction show. The story is about three exotic dancers who become victims of a human trafficking scheme. They break free from their captors and have a violent adventure. Vernoica Sanchez, Lali Esposito and Yany Prado are in the cast. Jesus Colmenar of Money Heist is also a collaborator on the show.

The Gray Man

As per Lets OTT the shoot of The Gray Man has wound up in France. The film is the costliest one to be made for Netflix. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush. It is being directed by the Russo Brothers. Dhanush is apparently getting Rs 50 crores for the movie.

The Dog House 2

HBO Max has released the trailer of The Dog House. The heartwarming show is about stray dogs. It is about a rescue centre that finds perfect forever homes for the canines.

Sara's on Amazon Prime Video

Anna Ben's Sara's is the latest to take the OTT route. The film is made by Jude Anthony Joseph. It will come out on the OTT platform on July 5. Jude Anthony earlier told The Times Of India, "The title Sara's refers to her decisions and story. My previous films (Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Oru Muthassi Gadha) told the core message in an entertaining way. But in this film, more than entertainment, I have tried to say a serious and relevant content that I think must be told."

The Cold Case song

The song Eeran Mukil from The Cold Case has released today. The composer is Prakash Alex while the singer is Harishankar KS. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of a cop in the thriller.

So, here was the round-up of the OTT news of the day!