Trending OTT News Today: Shahid Kapoor's NERVOUS about his digital debut, Ray review, The Harder They Fall trailer releases and more

OTT is making news and how. Shahid Kapoor who is going to make his digital debut in Raj and DK's show has said that he is nervous. Here is the complete lowdown on what's happening... Also Read - Ray, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Grahan, Sex/life and more to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to kickstart the weekend on the right note

Shahid Kapoor NERVOUS about digital debut

Shahid Kapoor did an Instagram live with his fans to celebrate the second anniversary of his biggest blockbuster, Kabir Singh. He said that he was nervous about his digital debut with Raj and DK. He told fans, "I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform. You can’t just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don’t think I’m experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform." Also Read - Ray web series review: Barring Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal's performances, this will make Satyajit Ray very restless in the afterlife

Samantha Akkineni scenes edited in The Family Man 2

Shahab Ali, who played Samantha Akkineni's colleague in The Family Man 2 said scenes that suggested a love angle between them were edited. He told Bollywood Hungama, "We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation)." Also Read - Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban REVEALS when the film will go on floors and is expected to release [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

They Harder They Fall Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer of The Harder They Fall. It is a revenge drama set in the Wild West. The story is about Nat Love who was an African - American cowboy and known for his exploits. He was a slave before the American Civil War. The film stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi and others.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dujone Trailer

Hoichoi has dropped the trailer of the film, Dujone. The film has the hit pair of Soham Chakraborty and Srabanti. It is an original for Hoichoi. The couple have worked in blockbusters projects like Amanush, Piya Re and Googly in the past. This is indeed great news for all fans of the duo. Srabanti Chatterjee made news in the rest West Bengal elections as she is a part of BJP.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sex Education 3 first look

Sex Education 3 is coming on Netflix from September 17, 2021. The show is a global hit. It stars Asa Butterfield as an insecure teen and Gillian Andersen as his sex therapist mother. The show is about how he sets up a sex therapy clinic in his school.

Feels Like Ishq

Netflix has said that the next anthology for its viewers after Ray, Feels Like Ishq is coming out on July 23, 2021. Netflix's Feels Like Ishq stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur.

Collar Bomb

The first poster of Collar Bomb was unveiled on Disney + Hotstar. It is coming on July 9, 2021 on Disney + Hotstar. The project stars Jimmy Shergill as an officer who has to save a small town from a bomb attack. Asha Negi is also a part of the movie.

Ray Review

Netflix released the anthology Ray which has films by Srijit Mukherjee, Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala. Read our review here...