, Dolly Singh, Mahesh Babu, Owen Wilson and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Digital and TV rights of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sold for this whopping amount; F3 team shares an update on its OTT release and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Kamal Haasan rebukes Kapil Sharma; Vikram star reveals assistant directors ogled at him after his pallu slipped during Chachi 420

Digital and TV rights of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sold for this whopping amount

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is one of the most anticipated films. According to reports, it’s digital and TV rights have been sold for Rs 200 crore. Also Read - Vikram box office day 1 collection: Kamal Haasan starrer needs to break these records of Beast and 2.0 to become TOP Tamil movie of all time

F3 team shares an update on its OTT release

The team of F3 has clarified on its OTT release. They have said that the film will not be streaming online before the 8 weeks of theatrical run. The film stars Venkatesh, and Anil Ravipudi in key roles. Also Read - Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj screen count: Akshay Kumar starrer gets more theatres than both Kamal Haasan and Adivi Sesh starrers

Feels Like Home actress Dolly Singh opens up on the web series

Feels Like Home actress Dolly Singh has said that web series is very relatable. She told IANS, "Feels Like Home will take you back to your days of struggles while you were moving from cities to cities, having a hard time with your relationships and how you made a house your home eventually. The show brings to light an ensemble of characters that will leave an impact on you, and their success or failure in the show will be personal to you."

starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata streams online

Mahesh Babu and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now available online but only on pay-per-view (PPV).

's Secret Headquarters to release on OTT

Owen Wilson's upcoming superhero film Secret Headquarters will be streaming on Paramount+. However, its release date is not yet finalised.

(With inputs from IANS)