Trending OTT News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case gets mixed reviews, Hungama 2 gets OTT release date and hot update on Asur 2

A lot of developments have taken place in the world of OTT in the past 24 hours. The big release of the week is Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan's Cold Case, which is a thriller with a touch of the paranormal. The trailer of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan also released. Let us take a look....

Cold Case

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan's Cold Case is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a thriller which is both investigative and paranormal. People who have seen it feel it underwhelming when compared to Memories or Mumbai Police. But the lead pair is getting praise for their performances. It seems the first half of the movie is very good but the climax has come as bit of a disappointment. Some are not clear about the climax. This is what some viewers said on Twitter...

#ColdCaseOnPrime #ColdCase was Released today what movie.. Super Super natural Investigation Thriller ❤️ Include Horror elements It's very Different In Normal Police Investigation Thriller....

Good Movie Must Watchable Movie@PrithviOfficial pic.twitter.com/mn5N8L4VpC — Shahalshaimon (@Shahalshaimon1) June 30, 2021

Just finished watching @PrithviOfficial 's cold case.

Spoilerfree review:

A different kind of crime investigation thriller with 2 plots happening one parallel to each other. My only problem was that the link up only got 20ish mins of screen time.

4.2/5#ColdCaseOnPrime #ColdCase — Ajith Chandran (@ajith_vege) June 30, 2021

Hungama 2 gets official release date on OTT

The film is going on Disney + Hotstar on July 1, 2021. Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan who also helmed the first film. Meezan Jaffrey, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash are part of this comedy. She plays the role of a writer.

Asur 2 update

Voot teased us some days back that the teaser of Asur 2 might come out soon. Actor Arshad Warsi told BollywoodLife, "Asur blew everyone's minds but Asur 2 is going to more mind-boggling than the first one. Gaurav Shukla (writer) has gone all out on his research and the whole series is full of suspense and mystery. The focus was to not let down audience’s expectations, as the case has been with the second seasons and sequels of many popular web series’ in the recent past. The audience saw something like Asur for the first time and they will get the same experience with Asur 2 as well."

Toofan Trailer

The trailer of Toofan is out now. We had seen how hard Farhan Akhtar had been preparing for the film since a couple of years. Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady of the film. It is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra of Rang De Basanti fame.

Dwayne Johnson ties up with Amazon Prime

The action star has joined hands with the streaming giant for a huge action film around a Santa Claus. It has been titled as Red One.