In an interview to ANI, Kangana Ranaut has revealed why she was chosen to be the host of Lock Upp. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. She is making news as the firebrand host of the show. As per Lets OTT Global, the Hindi remake of Ratsasan, Mission Cinderella is going to come directly on Disney + Hotstar. Fans of Vishnu Vishal can watch FIR on Amazon Prime Video from March 12. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone and other celebs' passport pics are so bad they'll make you love yours

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she was chosen as Lock Upp host

In an interview to ANI, Kangana Ranaut has finally spoken about why Ekta Kapoor chose her as the host of Lock Upp. She told the channel, "Ekta said you play a lot of strong women on screen but you know how strong you are and how strong your personality is. I want to use that instead of giving you a character for you to project and conceal yourself beneath. I want to see you as a person." Earlier, she praised Ekta Kapoor saying, "We can't stop people from doing what they want to do. Ekta is the rightful heir of her father in every way of his name, fame, glory, his assets in every way and nobody can deny that and it should not be anybody's concern either, right? I mean, why should anybody object to that?" Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar reveals the REAL reason why he signed the film and it has a Khiladi connection

Read More: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY reveals why Ekta Kapoor chose her to host the show and it's 100 per cent LIT Also Read - Akshay Kumar RESPONDS to Tollywood films like Pushpa doing better business than Bollywood; cites Gangubai Kathiawadi example

Vishnu Vishal's FIR to come on Amazon Prime Video

Vishnu Vishal's FIR is coming on March 12, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson and others. It is an investigative thriller with a bit of social drama. Vishnu Vishal's acting was much loved by the critics.

Mission Cinderella to come on Disney + Hotstar

It is official that the Hindi remake of Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan is coming on Disney + Hotstar. The film which is an adaptation of the chilling thriller stars Akshay Kumar in the role played by Vishnu Vishal.

BIG NEWS: #AkshayKumar’s ‘Mission Cinderella’ the official remake of Ratsasan is opting for a direct-to-digital premiere via Disney+ Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/VnKTYUoPMs — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 10, 2022

Big news for Batman fans

The big news for all fans of Batman Universe is that the Penguin featuring Collin Farrel is getting a stand-alone series on HBO Max.