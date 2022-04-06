Bridgerton fans were waiting eagerly for the second season. Well, it has been received massive viewership in 93 countries. Fans have made it to the top 10 of Netflix. The romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma is a huge draw for audiences. Coming to Netflix India, filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar’s name was taken away from the credits of Cobalt Blue due to the sexual harassment allegations levelled on him. The trailer of Outer Range is out on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Karan Kundrra makes fun of girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash; says, ‘Ek crore ki gaadi khareedne auto mein kaun jaata hai?’ – watch

Bigg Boss OTT second season to come soon

Bigg Boss OTT second season is going to come by mid 2022 on Voot. This has been told to us by sources. It seems Karan Johar will return as the host of the show. It seems they are approaching better category of celebs for this new season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Read More: Bigg Boss OTT season 2: The controversial show to be back on digital? [Exclusive]

Bridgerton 2 is a huge success for Netflix

The Netflix regency drama Bridgerton 2 is a huge success. The first season was a global success. Till now, the second season has been watched globally for 251.7 million hours in its first 7 days. It is a part of the Top 10 shows in 93 countries. This was reported by Lets OTT Global.

Watched globally for 251.7 million hours in its first 7 days, part of the Top 10 shows in 93 countries.#Bridgerton Season 2 becomes Netflix's most-watched English-language series in Week 1.pic.twitter.com/DvcWPdKGHn — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 6, 2022

Outer Range Trailer out

The web series is an American mystery thriller series. It is going to come on Amazon from April 15, 2022. It stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbot. The show also has supernatural elements. Here is the trailer...

Sachin Kundalkar told by Netflix India to leave Cobalt Blue

The movie Cobalt Blue on Netflix India is getting love on social media for telling a love story set in the LGBTQ space. The movie was released in a low-key manner on the streaming platform. It seems the platform avoided publicity due to the sexual harassment allegations on the director, Sachin Kundalkar. A crew member levelled the allegations in 2021. He was asked to step away from the project in March. His name was also taken off from the credits of the film.