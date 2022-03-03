Lock Upp is making max news is the OTT space. Fans of Karan Kundrra can celebrate as he is indeed coming as a jailor on the show. On Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal revealed details of the alleged domestic abuse that she faced from the hands of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra. The couple split last year and their divorce is under litigation. Poonam Pandey also talked about the infamous claim that she did strip naked if India won the cricket world cup 2011. Shefali Shah has spoken about the kissing scene with Kirti Kulhari. Here is a look at the main stories…. Also Read - Naradan movie review: Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben deliver the most stinging MASTERPIECE on TRP-hungry journalism

Lock Upp's new jailor is Karan Kundrra

The new jailor of Lock Upp is Karan Kundrra. There was buzz of him joining the show after a promo was unveiled. Today, he shared the promo on his social media handles. The handsome hunk said he wanted to avoid the reality show space for a bit, but we guess that he could not say no to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. Fans took to social media to celebrate his presence on Lock Upp. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra fans on cloud nine with the Bigg Boss 15 finalist's presence on the show; trend #LockUppWithKaran

Human: Shefali Shah talks about kissing Kirti Kulhari

The same sex kissing scene in Human was a topic of much discussion. Opening up on it, Shefali Shah told Pinkvilla, "Like you have heard what Kirti said, I basically lost my virginity to Kirti because I have never kissed (on-screen) before. I’d probably have those apprehensions earlier but you know, I don’t see it as being difficult because it’s a woman. Because at that time, Saira and Gauri are in love. So, it’s just that. That emotion is paramount. It doesn’t matter." Kirti Kulhari earlier said that director Mozez Singh was the most nervous person on set.

Tovino Thomas talks of life after the success of Minal Murali

In an EXCLUSIVE interview to BollywoodLife, Tovino Thomas said, "It feels very good. I'm obviously very happy and I'm happier if people actually known me as Minnal Murali even if they don't know me as Tovino Thomas. It will be seen now though, the impact in my future films. Like in my next film, Naradan – if it manages to generate that level of appreciation, if more people come to see the film and if it cut across boundaries outside its main market. That would be really something."

Cliff Beasts 6 Trailer out on Netflix

The trailer of Cliff Beasts 6 is out now on Netflix. The film stars Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, David Duchovny, Rob Delaney, Peter Serafinowicz, Maria Bakalova, and (naturally, since this is an Apatow production) Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow.