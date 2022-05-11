From Karan Kundrra’s jailor act getting the most attention in Lock Upp to ’s OTT debut, many celebs, web series, and movies have made it to the headlines today. Due to some work, you might have missed some important news and updates that took place in the digital world. But, don’t worry; we are here with the round-up of what all happened on streaming platforms today. So, below is the list of all the trending OTT news of the day… Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Ranveer Singh trolled for his outfit, Urfi Javed slut shamed for wearing only a bikini top and more

Lock Upp: , Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, Tejasswi Prakash – who grabbed most eyeballs? We have the result here

Season one of Lock Upp is already over but still, there’s a lot of craze behind it. Kangana Ranaut hosted the show, Karan Kundrra was the jailor, Munawar Faruqui won, and Tejasswi Prakash entered the show as a warden. But, it was Karan who got the most views for the show.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lock-upp-kangana-ranaut-karan-kundrra-munawar-faruqui-tejasswi-prakash-who-grabbed-most-eyeballs-we-have-the-result-here-ott-entertainment-news-2070913/

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui RESPONDS to 'vulgar comedy' comment; says, 'Aukat bana lenge'

When Munawar Faruqui was entering the Lock Upp, Sunil Pal had come on the show, and he had called Faruqui’s comedy 'vulgar comedy'. Now, Finally, Munawar has spoken about Sunil’s comment.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lock-upp-winner-munawar-faruqui-responds-to-sunil-pal-vulgar-comedy-comment-says-aukat-bana-lenge-tv-entertainment-news-2070568/

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui celebrates girlfriend Nazila's birthday with cake, roses and a delicious meal [VIEW PICS]

From the day Lock Upp has ended, apart from winner Munawar Faruqui, his girlfriend Nazila has also made it to the headlines. Recently, it was her birthday, and Munawar made his girlfriend’s birthday quite romantic.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/lock-upp-winner-munawar-faruqui-celebrates-girlfriend-nazilas-birthday-with-cake-roses-and-a-delicious-meal-view-pics-entertainment-news-2070252/2070258/

Sonali Bendre all set to make her OTT debut with Zee5’s The Broken News

Sonali Bendre, who ruled the silvers screens in the 90s and early 2000, is all set to make her OTT debut with Zee5’s The Broken News. The actress posted on Instagram, “I’m still processing that this is actually happening!! Finally… the ‘news’ is out! It feels so good to be back on set, back to the creative process, interacting with my co-actors and director… bringing life to a character. I’m so happy to make my OTT debut with @zee5, we’ve done so much together and it feels like family. I loved the concept of this show from the get go and am so proud of how it’s turned out…. Can’t wait for you all to see it. #TheBrokenNews coming soon on #Zee5.”

starts shooting for ’s next

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her OTT debut with Netflix’s untitled film which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, went on the floors today. Kareena posted on Instagram, “Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X #sujoyGhosh.”