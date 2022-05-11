Trending OTT News Today: Karan Kundrra grabbed the most attention in Lock Upp, Sonali Bendre to make OTT debut with Zee5’s The Broken News and more

Karan Kundrra got more views in Lock Upp, Sonali Bendre to make her OTT debut with The Broken News, Kareena Kapoor Khan starts shooting for her next, and more trending OTT news of the day.