Karan Kundrra has been the biggest asset to Lock Upp. It seems weekdays when he comes as the jailor is getting terrific viewership. It is even better than that of Kangana Ranaut. Lock Upp has completed 100 million views on YouTube. Divya Agarwal is thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3. The actress in an interview opened up on working with a show like Abhay 3 which is a sequel of a brand. Netflix has cancelled the new season of Archive 81. This has come as a surprise as the show did well in the US. It seems the revenues did not encourage the streaming giant as much. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - As Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s aeroplane banter goes VIRAL; checkout 5 videos of the little one that are too adorable to miss

Karan Kundrra the X-Factor of Lock Upp

BollywoodLife reported that Karan Kundrra has emerged as the MVP of Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp. The episodes that have Karan Kundrra as the jailor are seeing maximum viewership. It seems his presence has boosted the viewership of the show to a great extent. Lock Upp that is coming on ALT Balaji and MX Player has got 100 million views on YouTube. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS greets desi ARMY with 'Namaste', Ben Affleck - Jennifer Lopez plan to get engaged and more

Divya Agarwal on being part of Abhay 3

Divya Agarwal is a part of Kunal Kemmu's show Abhay 3. The Bigg Boss OTT winner said, "My reaction after I was offered a part in Abhay 3 was something I can never forget because I was very excited when I got a call for this. Fans of the show were waiting for a new season because it has now become a brand, it is growing with every season, and I think I was very happy, and I was waiting for an opportunity like this where I’d get to be a part of a brand."

Netflix cancels Archive 81

Netflix has cancelled the next season of Archive 81. The horror drama made its debut on the streaming platform in January 2022. The lead roles were played by Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi. The show did break into the Netflix's weekly top 10 ratings for originals, and was No. 1 in the US. Archive 81 is based on the supernatural horror podcast. The show was written and executive produced by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

The Oscars to air on Disney + Hotstar

The Oscars will be airing on Disney + Hotstar. The awards will be presented by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The telecast will happen from the morning 5. 30 am.