Trending OTT News Today: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasts news anchor over 'loser' remark; Madhuri Dixit roasts young stars and more

From Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasting a news anchor over 'loser' remark to Madhuri Dixit-Nene getting lauded for roasting young stars on The Fame Game, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today.