The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending OTT news of the day. From Lock Upp contestant 's wife Teejay Sidhu blasting a news anchor over 'loser' remark to Madhuri Dixit-Nene getting lauded for roasting young stars on The Fame Game, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today. Also Read - Bobby Deol REACTS to 'Lord Bobby' memes; says, 'I have always been ahead of time' – watch

REACTS to 'Lord Bobby' memes; says, 'I have always been ahead of time' – watch

Bobby Deol then went on to call himself as Bobby-Swabby while reacting to a meme where he is seen taking a swag test on in 1997. Read the full story here. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit in The Fame Game, Sushmita Sen in Aarya and more; Actresses from 90s and early 2000 who stunned with their performance on OTT

's Rudra, 's Jhund and more OTT and theatrical releases to look forward to this week

Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund, and many more movies and web series are going to release this week. Read the full story here. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Rudra, Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund and more OTT and theatrical releases to look forward to this week

Dootha: all set for his OTT debut; Auden’s quote on the script about children and EVIL grabs attention

Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut Dootha is a supernatural thriller. Read on to know more...Read the full story here.

The Fame Game: Fans laud Madhuri Dixit's scene where she roasts Young Stars about 'having PRs, stylish but no talent' – View Tweets

The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit started streaming on Netflix on 25th Feb 2022. The series is getting a fantastic response, and everyone is praising the actress' performance in it. Read the full story here.

Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasts 'loser' remark used for actor; asks 'what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors?'

Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra was called 'loser' by a news anchor. KVB turned emotional but fought back. Teejay Sidhu has come out in support of the actor. Read the full story here.

Bachchhan Paandey, Radhe Shyam, RRR, Rudra, Jalsa and more exciting movies and web series headed your way in March 2022

With titles like Bachchhan Paandey, Radhe Shyam, RRR, Rudra, Jalsa, Undekhi 2, Jhund and more lined up, the month of March promises to be a bonanza for thrill seekers and content consumers on both the silver screen and OTT platforms. Read the full story here.