Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Sanon to star opposite Prateik Babbar in ZEE5's Rakhtpat; Aditya Roy Kapoor inks an action deal with Netflix

It is time to walk you through the trending OTT news of the day. From being finalised for ZEE5's Rakhtpat to Aditya Roy Kapoor signing a deal with Netflix for an action project, here's a look at the top trending OTT news today.

Kriti Sanon comes on board for ZEE5's Rakhtpat

It was earlier reported that has been roped in for ZEE5's upcoming series Rakhtpat which will be produced by Naresh Jain and directed by RK Reddy. And it is being said that Kriti Sanon has also been finalised for the series. However, there's no official confirmation as of now.

Aditya Roy Kapoor inks a deal with Netflix

According to Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Roy Kapoor has signed a good deal with Netflix for its upcoming action project. "The makers are currently ideating and scripting the show which will go on floors sometime later in 2021. He was approached for the show earlier this year. He liked the idea and gave his nod," a source was quoted as saying.

Director Nikhil Pherwani's Ahaan to release on Netflix

Director Nikhil Pherwani's Ahaan is all set to release on Netflix after its theatrical run earlier this year. “The entire team is over the moon with this announcement. OTT platforms have paved a way for niche films to find its audience. It was such an honour to know that our slice-of-life movie will find its own lovable audience,” Nikhil said.

Sunflower: 's first look in his next web series promises a unique murder mystery

Zee5 has recently announced a unique murder mystery laced with dark humour – Sunflower, starring Sunil Grover leading the pack at the Sunflower society along with as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate as Inspector Tambe, as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs. Ahuja and joined by Ashish Kaushal as , as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others. The web series is all set to release on 11th June 2021.

Nayanthara - Kunchacko Boban's Nizhal set for an OTT release

Nizhal: Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban's film is going to come on the OTT platform soon. It is a thriller.

