Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Sanon's Mimi leaked online, Navarasa trailer explores a gamut of emotions, SidNaaz to enter Bigg Boss 15 and more

Now that the curtains are set to drop on another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From 's Mimi being leaked online and the Navarasa trailer exploring a gamut of emotions to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entering Bigg Boss 15, and 's Forensic first look, and Chunky Panday reflecting on the similarities between his career and character in the short film, Tap Tap – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 27th July 2021:

Kriti Sanon's Mimi leaked online

Apparently, Kriti Sanon's latest release Mimi, costarring and , which has released four days earlier than planned, has nothing to do with the date coinciding with the actress' birthday and everything to do with THIS sad reason.

Navarasa trailer explores a gamut of emotions

Nine directors, Arvind Swami, , Gautham Vasudev Menon, , Karthick Naren, , Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai, come together to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa of Navarasa to life.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss 15?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill ruled the Bigg Boss 13 house with their chemistry and romance, and they continue to drive fans crazy even after the show has come to an end. Well, now, there is another good news for their fans. As per a report in SpotboyE, even though Sidharth and Shehnaaz won't be hosting the OTT version of Bigg Boss, they will be entering the house as special guests.

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Forensic first look

The first-look video of Forensic is out and has piqued our curiosity, with just the right vibe, enthused by the ideal background score, setting an apt tone for the Hindi adaptation from the outset. The suspense thriller will also mark the reunion of Vikrant Massey and director Vishal Furia, who have previously worked together on the much-appreciated web series, Criminal Justice.

Chunky Panday reflects on the similarities between his career and character in the short film, Tap Tap

Whoever's been well versed with Chunky Panday's ups and downs, couldn't help but draw some startling parallels with his role in his new short film, Tap Tap, and how his career graph has unfolded. To dig deeper into this uncanny resemblance, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive heart-to-heart with the actor, and credit to him for not shying away from the topic.

