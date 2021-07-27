Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Sanon's Mimi leaked online, Navarasa trailer explores a gamut of emotions, SidNaaz to enter Bigg Boss 15 and more

From Kriti Sanon's Mimi being leaked online and the Navarasa trailer exploring a gamut of emotions to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entering Bigg Boss 15, Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Forensic first look, and Chunky Panday reflecting on the similarities between his career and character in the short film, Tap Tap; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...