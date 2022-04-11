From to ’s son to , many celebs have been in the news today thanks to their buzz in the OTT world. OTT is growing fantastically and now, even A-list actors are making a mark on various streaming platforms. Many things happened in the OTT world today, and due to a busy Monday, you might have missed some important news and updates. But, don’t worry we are here with the trending OTT news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nishant Bhat wants to enter the next season of Salman Khan's show with Karan Kundrra; know the latter’s response

Lock Upp: gets teary-eyed as Mandana Karimi talks about an affair with a director that led to abortion

Mandana Karimi entered as the wild card contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. In the recent episode, the actress made a shocking revelation that she was in a secret relationship with an ace director and got pregnant with his child. But, later as the filmmaker didn’t want to have the child, she decided to abort it. This revelation made everyone quite emotional including Kangana.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan turns writer-director; does a test shoot of his web show – deets here

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is all set to start shooting for his web show. It is said that he has written the script for it, and will also be directing it. While everyone is keen to see Aryan act, looks like he has decided to go behind the camera first.

Jersey star Shahid Kapoor opens up about the RELEASE DATE of his debut web series with The Family Man creators Raj & DK [EXCLUSIVE]

Shahid Kapoor will be making his OTT debut with a web series which is directed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK. Recently, while talking to BollywoodLife, the actor opened up about the release date of the series.

Trailer of and Anya Singh starrer Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 impresses

After the success of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, now Zee5 is all set for season 2 of the series. Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are back, and this time even has joined the cast. The trailer of the series has been released, and it is impressive. The series will start streaming on Zee5 on 29th April 2022.

Official Trailer | It takes 2 to tango, 3 for a messy triangle, but what happens if it's 4?

starrer Bachchhan Paandey gets an OTT release date

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey failed to make a mark at the box office, and now, the film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15th April 2022. The streaming platform took to social media to make an announcement about it.