Anjali Arora, , Ghazal Alagh, , , Ashay Kumar and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT.

Anjali Arora says Karanvir Bohra wanted a fake love angle in Lock Upp

Anjali Arora made some shocking claims. She said that aranvir Bohra wanted a fake love angle in Lock Upp.

Anjali Arora says Karanvir Bohra wanted a fake love angle in Lock Upp

Bridgerton Season 2 trailer out



The makers of Bridgerton Season 2 dropped its trailer. The trailer shows the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Also Read - Akshay Kumar's next OTT release, Anushka Sharma's Chakda Express, Salman Khan's shelved film and more Trending Bollywood Movie updates

Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh welcomes second child

Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh has become a mom for a second time. She called the boy ‘baby shark’. Isn’t that really cute?

Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh welcomes second child

Jalsa director calls himself greedy – know why

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa has got people intrigued with its trailer. Now, director Suresh Triveni has called himself greedy. He said that he likes making films because he gets an opportunity to work with brilliant actors. He said that he wanted to work with Vidya again after Tumhari Sulu. He added, “The second was after I watched Delhi Crime, and of course, I've been following Shefali’s work for some time. I was just too greedy and then I thought, this idea came that, what if I bring these two together?”

Akshay Kumar opens up on the delay of his OTT debut The End

In a media interaction, Akshay Kumar opened up on his OTT debut The End. He said that they were going to start this year but were not satisfied with the screenplay. “Amazon was not satisfied, so we are still working on it and if everything goes well, we should start by next year’s beginning,” said the actor.

