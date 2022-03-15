, , Shivam Sharma, Sukhmani Sadana, ,Catherine Zeta-Jones and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam’s OTT rights acquired, Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma says he had sex with his mother's divorced friend, Sukhmani Sadana opens up on playing a 'badass' woman in Apharan 2 and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' fan dies of suicide due to Radhe Shyam negative reviews, Ajith Kumar completes 30 years in industry and more

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam’s OTT rights acquired

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam recently released in theatres. Now, according to reports, the film's OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The release date of the film isn't finalized yet.

Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma says he had sex with his mother's divorced friend

Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma has made a shocking confession. He has said that he had sex with his mother's divorced friend. He added that it wasn't dirty because she was a divorcee and he wanted to help with her sexual life.

Sukhmani Sadana opens up on playing a 'badass' woman in Apharan 2

In an interview to IANS, Sukhmani Sadana has spoked about Apharan 2. She said, "I play the role of Nafisa in 'Apharan 2'. This is the first time that I've played a badass woman. Nafisa is someone everyone fears, she is super hardcore, strong, tough and very dangerous. But the best part is not even that."

Rituparna Sengupta and to star in web film Kal Trighori

Rituparna Sengupta, Arbaaz Khan, and Aditya Srivastava will be seen together in the web film Kal Trighori. The film is being directed by Nitin Vaidya.

Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in National Treasure

Academy Award winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will be seen in the series National Treasure. She will be seen playing Billie, a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.

(With inputs from IANS)