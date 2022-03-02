Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp is doing great. It seems the show has got 15 million views in 48 hours. Lock Upp is also seeing some sensational disclosures from the contestants. Nisha Rawal said that Karan Mehra and her son, Kavish saw a behaviour therapist after the couple split. She revealed that he is not aware of what has gone wrong between the parents. Fans of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan can rejoice as they have wrapped up work on their upcoming show. The last schedule was shot in Karachi. Here is a look at the main headlines… Also Read - Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed wrap up the shooting of their untitled web series for Zee5 Global

Nisha Rawal talks about her son Kavish Mehra

Nisha Rawal who is the estranged wife of Karan Mehra is on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the show, she has spoken about how their son Kavish is coping up with the split of his parents. She told Karanvir Bohra that Kavish has visited a behaviour therapist who specialises in such cases. She said, "They told me it will gradually have a cascading effect. They told me to tell him the facts. Like age-limited facts, things that his brain can accept." Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra reacts to Nisha Rawal's statements on her marital life and son Kavish on Kangana Ranaut’s show? [Exclusive]

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed complete work on their new show

The hit jodi from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed is coming back with a new web series that will be aired on Zee 5 Global. It is being directed by Asim Abbasi of Churails fame. The last leg of the show was shot in Karachi and the gorgeous Hunza Valley.

Ekta Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut's new show sets a record of sorts

It seems Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has gathered 15 million views in 48 hours. This makes it one of India's most successful reality shows ever. Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor must be celebrating.

Lock Upp ke khiladiyon ka anokha andaaz! Udaa diya viewers ka hosho hawaz! 15 million views in just 48 hours! The entertainment continues on ALTBalaji & MX Player at 10.30 pm every day! @ektarkapoor @Kanganaranaut @babitaphogatofficial @altbalaji @mxplayer pic.twitter.com/iCD2ppz2Ks — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) March 2, 2022

The Adam Project Trailer Out

The Adam Project Trailer is out on Netflix. The movie is coming in April. It starts Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña. The movie is about how a man tries to stop time travel via aliens. A press note read, "A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future."

Here was the update of the trending OTT news of the day!