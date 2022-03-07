Netflix has temporarily suspended its operations in Russia. This is in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war where the troops have marched to cities like Kiev and Kharkiv. Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s movie Salute is going to come straight on Sony LIV. It is an investigative thriller. Sunny Leone in an exclusive chat has spoken about she had been typecast all through in Bollywood. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Sunny Leone OPENS UP on being typecast: 'Everything I have done in the past has led me to a show like Anamika' [Exclusive]

Netflix suspends operations in Russia

In the aftermath of the Russia - Ukraine conflict, Netflix has decided to suspend operations in Russia. The streaming platform has taken the step after a number of sanctions have been imposed on the country. Russian troops have invaded cities like Kharkiv and Kiev. There have been reports of how Russia is dangerously close to nuclear plants in Ukraine. There is a huge discontent against Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and Netflix seems to have joined the movement for a while. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Kangana Ranaut: Here's how much the host, jailer and contestants of Lock Upp are paid for Ekta Kapoor's reality show

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute to come on Sony LIV

Dulquer Salmaan's movie Salute is going to come directly on Sony LIV. It is an investigative thriller. It also stars Diana Penty. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The trailer came out in December 2021. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theaters near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it." Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra pocketing THIS amount for his appearance as a jailor on the show - read deets [Exclusive]

Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey opens up on her suicidal tendencies

On Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey has spoken in detail about the torture she endured in the hands of Sam Bombay. She said, "This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for 4 years and those four years of my life I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. I would not eat for days, that's why I crave for vada pav. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn't make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself."

Sunny Leone opens up on being typecast in Anamika

The actress has given an interview where she has spoken about being typecast. In her new project, Anamika, she is playing the role of a superwoman who does a lot of action.

