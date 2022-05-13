SS Rajamouli's RRR is coming on Zee5 on May 20. Fans will be able to see the film all over the globe. 's Aashram Season 3 trailer is out now. The story seems more intriguing loaded with the right amount of drama, action and voyeurism. Urfi Javed has said that she wants to see Aly Goni in the role played by Michele Morrone in Netflix's 365 Days. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi and more celebs who fooled fans with their social media posts and comments

RRR makers release exclusive trailer for Zee 5

SS Rajamouli's movie RRR is releasing on Zee5 on May 20, 2022. The movie is one of the biggest hits of 2022 making Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office within 16 days. It is the fourth highest grossing films of all-time with , 2 and Yash's KGF 2. The movie made over Rs 890 crores at the domestic box office. RRR is a fictional period drama about the lives of two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. People loved the performances, and the huge scale of the film. SS Rajamouli is now become one of the most sought after makers in the country. It stars , Jr NTR and .

Aashram 3 Trailer Out

The trailer of Aashram 2 is out. Bobby Deol is back as the menacing Nirala Baba. This time, he wants to build his own fiefdom. has joined the show as a seductress while Tridha Choudhary is also a part of the cast.

Urfi Javed wants Aly Goni in the erotic thriller 365 days remake

Netflix's show 365 Days starring Michele Morrone is quite a global hit. We have seen the actor in the video Mud Mud Ke with . Aly Goni posted a pic looking helluva handsome in a black suit. Urfi Javed commented, "If ever they make 365 days in India , you’d be perfect for it !! Indian Michele!!!"

Netflix star Michele Morrone's video with Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Moronne made news when the couple did the video, Mud Mud Ke together. Now, there is a video where Jacqueline Fernandez has shared her excitement on sitting in a Ferrari for the first time. Here is a look at the video as shared by Pinkvilla.