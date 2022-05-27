, , and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital release update, Doctor Strange 2 to stream online on this date and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu gets support from Dalip Tahil, Thalapathy Vijay tops list of most popular pan-India male film stars

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital release update

Mahesh Babu-starrer SVP is doing well at the box office. According to reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video either on June 10 or June 24. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reacts as Ranveer Singh sits on her lap [Watch Video]

Doctor Strange 2 to stream online on this date

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2 released on May 6, 2022 and received mixed reviews. Now, according to reports, it will streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India on June 22, 2022. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s explicit texts on Elon Musk and Amber’s affair go viral

Modern Love: Mumbai actress Chitrangda Singh shares her Mumbai local experience

Chitrangda Singh is seen in the six-part OTT anthology Modern Love: Mumbai. Talking about her experience, Chitrangda told IANS, "Being a Delhiite I never travelled by Mumbai local trains and since Mumbai is very close to my heart, shooting 'Modern Love' gave me the chance to actually explore the lifeline of the city - its local trains.” She added, "My first time in a Mumbai local was a great experience, very lively amidst all the crowd. It was also wonderful interacting with the people and listening to their stories through the course of the journey.”

Blind Love 3: Aalisha Panwar opens up on her shooting experience

Aalisha Panwar is currently shooting for a short film titled Blind Love 3. Speaking about the film, she told IANS, "The journey of 'Blind Love' has been a memorable ride. When I started with the first season I never thought that we would be shooting for the third season; in fact no one thought of it. But from the very beginning what I loved about this short film was its story. For the first time in my career I have played the character of a blind girl - . I could showcase my versatility through Naina."

, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy to star in Bravehearts

Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy will be seen together in the upcoming anthology titled Bravehearts. The show celebrates the stories of unsung heroes. The show goes live for the audience on May 28 and the first episode drops on June 4 on Dice Media's YouTube channel.