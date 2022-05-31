, , , , Jr NTR, , Yash, Vijay Deverakonda and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opens up on her bold pics; Vijay Deverakonda makes Koffee With Karan 7 debut with Ananya Panday and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Disha Patani, Esha Gupta and more B-town actresses who nailed the bikini look to perfection [View Pics]

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opens up on her bold pics

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opened up on her bold pics. She said that she wants people to remember her, be it for her work or for her hot pics.

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opens up on her bold pics

Vijay Deverakonda makes Koffee With Karan 7 debut with Ananya Panday

Koffee With Karan 7 is one of the most anticipated shows. Now, Vijay Deverakonda will be making his debut with Ananya Panday.

Vijay Deverakonda makes Koffee With Karan 7 debut with Ananya Panday

Yash starrer KGF 2 gets OTT release date

Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most successful Indian films that minted a lot of money. It is now all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 3.

Arjun Kapoor wants his OTT series debut to be different

While Arjun Kapoor’s films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardaar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police have premiered on OTT, he hasn’t yet done a web series. Talking about it to PTI, he said, "What I will do on OTT, I can't do that in theatres. So, it has to be very specific. It has to be different from what I'm chasing in films... Sometimes you have to keep waiting to find something exciting."

Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR is a OTT hit too

Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR did wonderfully well at the box office. According to a report, it has received 1000 million streaming minutes in all 4 languages. So it’s a hit on OTT too.