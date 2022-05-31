Trending OTT News Today: Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta opens up on her bold pics; Vijay Deverakonda makes Koffee With Karan 7 debut with Ananya Panday

Today's trending OTT newsmakers are Esha Gupta, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Arjun Kapoor, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda and others.