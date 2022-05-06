Lock Upp is having its grand finale this weekend. Munawar Faruqui is the person who is expected to take home the trophy. Poonam Pandey has revealed that she cannot smell things after suffering a brain injury due to violence from Sam Bombay. Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi is going viral for singing Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan at the Israel embassy in New Delhi. Also Read - BTS: From wanting to split the group to RM not wanting to have kids – 5 times the Bangtan Boys made candid confessions

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui to win the show

The grand finale of Lock Upp is happening this weekend. The winner will take home a sum of Rs 25 lakh and a car. The two people who are the strongest contenders are comedian Munawar Faruqui and . The stand up comic has given the show everything. Fans have been trending his name since day one. This looks like a clean win for him as of now. Also Read - Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash pockets this eye-popping salary for her short stint as 'Queen Warden' – find out if it's more than Karan Kundrra's

Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi wins over the Internet

People who watch Netflix must have heard or seen the series Fauda. The lead actor Tsahi Halevi who plays Noar was seen singing Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan at an event in the Israel embassy in Delhi. The video has gone viral and how.

Thar Movie Review

, and Sana Fatima Sheikh's Thar is out. In our review, Russell D'Silva wrote, "Being boring isn't the only problem of Thar on Netflix as it's just scratchily plotted and weakly directed. These new-age Bollywood filmmakers need to first and foremost understand the difference between dull filmmaking and art filmmaking."

House of Dragon Trailer is OUT now

House of Dragon will come on HBO Max will start from August 21, 2022. The trailer of the show is out now. It is going to clash with Amazon's The Rings Of Power. House of Dragons is the tale of the Targaryen civil war that happened 300 years before what fans saw in Game of Thrones.

's Mai on Netflix impresses celebs

Sakshi Tanwar has impressed many with her great performance in the series, Mai. , and others praised her.

This was a round-up of the trending OTT News..