The OTT space is dominating headlines and how. Today's headline include the news that Mohanlal's Marakkar is coming on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta is coming directly on Netflix. Take a look at the headlines.... Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor gifts diamond necklace worth Rs. 2.7 crores; Salman Khan surprises couple with a Range Rover worth Rs. 3 crore - check newlyweds' most expensive gifts

Marakkar on Amazon Prime Video

Mohanlal big budget action entertainer Marakkar is going to come on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is going to release on December 17, 2021. Marakkar: The Lion Of The Arabian Sea is based on Kunjali Marakkar who led the Zamorin fleet. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Suniel Shetty and others. It has got mixed reviews from the critics. Even the box-office records are not that praiseworthy. But Mohanlal fans all over the world can now see the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay-Keerthy Suresh are the most tweeted South stars; Allu Arjun's Pushpa registers massive pre-release business and more

Looop Lapeta on Netflix

Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta is coming directly on Netflix. Her last film, Rashmi Rocket also released on the OTT platform. Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film has been shot in Goa. It is directed by Aakash Bhatia. She has shared the teaser of Looop Lapeta today. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh become most tweeted-about South Indian actor and actress in 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Vincenzo and Hometown Cha Cha Cha set for foreign remakes

Studio Dragon's shows Vincenzo and Hometown Cha Cha Cha have been huge successes this year. Both of them were aired on Netflix. In Korea, Vincenzo got a rating of 18. 5% while Hometown Cha Cha Cha got 14.5%. The former show stars Song Joong-Ki and Jeon Yeo-been. People loved their chemistry and the comedy-action quotient of the show. On the other hand, Hometown Cha Cha Cha was a warm fuzzy story of a romance between a pragmatic dentist Hye-Jin (Shin Min-ah) and Hong Du-sik (Kim Seonho).

Rajendra Prasad to debut with Senapathi

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad set to debut in the OTT space with upcoming web film, "Senapathi". The film is a thriller. The motion poster has also grabbed everyone's attention. Fans have liked the raw and realistic look of the movie. It was done in black and white.