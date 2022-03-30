Trending OTT News Today: Munawar Faruqui accuses Katrina Kaif of breaking his heart, Varun Dhawan to make his OTT debut with Priyanka Chopra in Citadel and more

Lock Upp, Katrina Kaif, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam, Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Pehchaan - The Unscripted Show, Abhay 3, Kunal Kemmu and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today.