Kaaranvir Bohra is evicted from 's Lock Upp, Irish thriller Blood gets an Indian adaptation, talks about his role in Abhay 3, Sakshi Munawar Faruqui accuses of breaking his heart, , , shocked after watching a performance in India's Got Talent 9, to make his OTT debut with 's 'Citadel', turns host for OTT series 'Pehchaan - The Unscripted Show', Kunal Kemmu talks about Abhay 3 and more. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today.. The biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today.

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui accuses Katrina Kaif of breaking his heart

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently narrated his love story to Azam wherein he said that he liked someone but she got married to someone else. He said, "Pasand to hogi na wo. Dil tut gaya tha poora. Abhi shaadi hui uski, abhi 3-4 mahine pehle hi shaadi hui uski (of course I like her, my heart was completely broken. She just got married, only 3-4 months ago)." Later, he revealed that he was talking about Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who got married to Vicky Kaushal in December. Read.

Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam shocked after watching a performance India's Got Talent 9

Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam came to promote their film Dasvi on the reality show India's Got Talent season 9. The three actors were left shocked after watching a performance on the show. Sony TV on their Instagram posted the promo and wrote, "#WarriorSquad ke gravity-defying stunts dekhkar sabhi rehe gaye hairaan aur behad impressed! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare thrilling acts, #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par." Read.

Varun Dhawan to make an OTT debut with Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'?

Reportedly actor Varun Dhawan will make his debut on the OTT platform with big show. If reports are to be believed then the digital medium with the Indian spin-off of the action-packed American spy series Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In an interview with PTI, Varun said, "I love it (the platform). Something big and interesting is coming. But it won't be released this year. I am excited about it."

Mahesh Bhatt turns host for OTT series 'Pehchaan - The Unscripted Show'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will soon be seen as a host for a reality show 'Pehchaan - The Unscripted Show' which will stream on the OTT platform. The series will give viewers a sneak peek into the lives of real Indian heroes. The show will be a 16-episode docudrama series that will feature some most renowned Sikhs.

Kunal Kemmu on Abhay 3

Kunal Kemmu who will be seen playing the lead role in Abhay season 3 said that as an actor he gets more creative satisfaction than ever due to the growth of OTT. In an interview with IANS, he said "As an audience, I enjoy watching horror and supernatural genre of films and show because it really gives me that thrill and edge of the seat experience. But at a personal level, I am not really interested in knowing the existence of dark power, something that we are exploring in the new season of the show."