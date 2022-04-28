As per a portal, 's son is not making his debut for Amazon Prime Video as soon as it is being said. Dhootha has been announced. This is 's foray in the OTT world with filmmaker . Lock Upp contestant spoke about how she has failed to conceive a child since years now. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Neeyat: Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor to share screen space for the first time for Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon

Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan's debut Amazon Prime Video delayed

It was being widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was going to direct a show for Amazon Prime Video. Reports even suggested that he was scouting for locations, and planning to do a test shoot in the coming days. However, a report in Peepingmoon.com said that the OTT platform was not keen to begin the project right away. It seems Aryan Khan wants to take some more time to understand the nuances of filmmaking before he takes the plunge into direction. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer to be out on THIS date, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks GORGEOUS in Shaakuntalam new poster and more

Dhootha: Naga Chaitanya to make debut with a horror web show

Everyone in the Telugu film industry was keen to see when Naga Chaitanya would make his OTT debut. Well, he will step into the digital space with Dhootha. The show will be directed by Vikram K Kumar. The other actors are Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy.

Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video from May 13, 2022

The trailer of Modern Love is out. This is the Indian adaptation of the popular anthology series and will air on Amazon Prime Video on May 13, 2022. The trailer launch happened in Mumbai in a grand event. The filmmakers associated with the anthology are Vishal Bhardwaj, , , Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and . The series will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 13, 2022.

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi cries as she describes her struggles with conceiving a child

Sangram Singh came on the show and said he did marry Payal Rohatgi after the show is over. She also said that she has been trying for a child for quite some time now. Payal said, "I can’t have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karenge when I can get pregnant. But I can’t get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally, physically; concentrate on my acting, and move on with life."

Amazon Prime Video grabs 's Ponniyin Selvan

As per LetsOTT Global, Amazon Prime Video has bagged the rights for Ponniyin Selvan for Rs 125 crores. The film stars and Chiyaan Vikram.