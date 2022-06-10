Trending OTT News Today: Nani's Ante Sundaraniki seals digital deal, LOTR The Rings Of Power retains JRR Tolkien's essence and more

Nani, Ante Sundaraniki, Lord of the Rings The Rings Of Power, JRR Tolkein, Courtney Cox, Shining Vale, Sivakarthikeyan, Don and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today