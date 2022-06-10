From Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki sealing its digital deal and Lord of the Rings The Rings Of Power retaining JRR Tolkien's essence to the first clip of Netflix's The Gray Man, Lionsgate bringing Courtney Cox's horror web series, Shining Vale, to India, and Sivakarthikeyan's Don streaming date and platform – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 20th May. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest OTT newsmakers who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday to come together for a movie soon? Kabir Singh star REVEALS all

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 9th June 2022:

Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay keep JRR Tolkien in mind while shooting Lord Of The Rings The Rings Of Power

"It was like Tolkien put some stars in the sky and let us make out the constellations," JD Payne said. He further explains, "In his letters (particularly in one to his publisher), Tolkien talked about wanting to leave behind a mythology that 'left scope for other minds and hands, wielding the tools of paint, music and drama.' We're doing what Tolkien wanted. As long as we felt like every invention of ours was true to his essence, we knew we were on the right track."

Netflix's The Gray Man first clip

Netflix has unveiled the first clip of Director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, The Gray Man. It's Ryan Gosling (Uncatchable) vs. Chris Evans (Unstoppable) in the global action spy thriller, which releases 22nd July on Netflix. A glimpse of Ana de Armas' character (The Untraceable) can also be seen in the clip.

Courteney Cox horror web series Shining Vale to stream on Lionsgate Play from 10th June

Welcome to the dysfunctional life of Pat Phelps, who moved from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old mansion in Connecticut with her husband Terry, in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage after her affair. Starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Mira Sorvino and Merrin Dungey, Shining Vale promises to send chills down your spine as the Phelps try to save their marriage along with their disconnected teenage kids while living in a house haunted by spirits.

Nani's Ante Sundaraniki seals digital deal

Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki is expected to stream on Netflix from around early July after running its course in theatres. Apparently, Netflix bagged the streaming right for a substantial amount in a fierce bidding war with Amazon Prime.

Sivakarthikeyan's Don streaming date and platform

Netflix has confirmed changing its schedule for Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don, with the superhit Tamil comedy slated to drop at midnight, 10th June, as opposed to the streaming giant's usual 12:30 pm release time for its digital premieres.